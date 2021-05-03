Typically when they leave office, there is such high demand for former presidents to speak at meetings or other functions that they are able to charge upwards of half a million dollars for just an hour of their time. That isn’t the case with Trump – he’s giving it away for free and still nobody wants to listen. Video emerged this weekend of Trump standing on a stoop at his resort and ranting to a seemingly-bored crowd about how the election was stolen from him. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening and why it is so pathetic.