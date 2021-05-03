Typically when they leave office, there is such high demand for former presidents to speak at meetings or other functions that they are able to charge upwards of half a million dollars for just an hour of their time. That isn’t the case with Trump – he’s giving it away for free and still nobody wants to listen. Video emerged this weekend of Trump standing on a stoop at his resort and ranting to a seemingly-bored crowd about how the election was stolen from him. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening and why it is so pathetic.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR