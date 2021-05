Lobbyists in the state of Florida have been advised by their firm that they are to avoid the issue of Matt Gaetz and his scandal no matter what, and that they had better not talk to the press about it, even if they are asked directly. Gaetz can’t afford to continue losing friends like this, but these moves show that the scandal is beginning to really sink in with those on the Right. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what this means.