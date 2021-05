Donald Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo this week that he is “100% thinking about running” again in 2024. This is the clearest indication that he has given so far about running in 2024, but it could also just be a pathetic attempt by the former president to remain relevant in a news cycle that is largely forgetting about him. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses a possible Trump run and some of the reasons why this announcement came out this week.