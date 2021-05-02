Multiple Republican lawmakers this week joined the ranks of Republicans who are touting and even boasting about the recent COVID relief package, in spite of the fact that every single one of them voted against it. They are encouraging their constituents to sign up for relief provisions for small businesses, but neglecting to tell them that they didn’t even want to give them this helping hand because it was proposed by Democrats. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR