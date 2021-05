Not Democrats, not Republicans, not Fox News, not even her own family support Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for California governor, which begs the question “Why the hell is she even running?” What is the point of this when everyone thinks it is a stupid idea and nobody supports you? Maybe it is vanity, maybe a little insanity, but this is a campaign that is going to go down in flames before it even gets lift off. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousinsdiscusses this.