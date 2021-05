Former Trump attorney Lin Wood posted a series of updates on his social media this past week where he claims that not only was he wandering around the White House looking for “Joey” Biden, but that he also happened to run into Donald Trump who, according to Wood, is still living and working in the White House. Wood is clearly not well, and this kind of behavior should earn him a one-way ticket to a psych ward. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.