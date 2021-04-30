Via America’s Lawyer: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki admits her platform boosts engagement of mainstream news sources while letting independent outlets fall by the wayside. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: In a recent interview, YouTube’s CEO admitted that their algorithms are pushing corporate news instead of independent media. No surprise here. Okay. Now this is, this is called YouTube. Okay. It’s not called corporate media tube, but it’s become corporate media tube. Let me show you how it is. I know you’ve looked at this. When we do a segment here, all, every segment behind us is MSNBC, CNN, MSNBC, CNN. Why? Because they’re paying YouTube so darn much money, it’s generating advertising revenue for them, and they’re paying money. They’re advertising and they’re saying, look, if you’ll put us up there and promote us and push us, we’ll spend more money. This is a really ugly story because they’ve made, you know, the test right now is YouTube is simply broadcast TV.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It really is, especially with their, you know, new, new streaming service and, and the premium memberships. But, you know, Susan Wojcicki, the, the CEO.

Mike Papantonio: What a dope, by the way.

Farron Cousins: Of, of, of YouTube actually admitted this. I mean, that’s the part people have to understand. She did literally admit during a recent conference, you know, yes, we’re pushing corporate media sources because she says, you know, they’re more reliable. We don’t want to push some yahoo down there who’s doing videos from his basement.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, that’s the talking point, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, and that’s, she said from the basement. That, that old internet troll

Mike Papantonio: This, news alert, this is not a basement. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: You know, so, so the point, the point being is that corporate media and we’ve, we talked about this for years. It was just a matter of time till corporate media, everybody starts cutting their cable. Okay. They’re cutting their cable left and right. And they’re saying, well, gee, I can go to YouTube, and I can get some, my information there. But now the information, according to this new, this management woman who says, this is what I’m going to do. She’s just giving you corporate media. It’s all CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, it’s all corporate media because they’re paying them so darn much money to do it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And it’s really disappointing because you have people who doing these channels on YouTube, these news channels, where they actually do by the way, go out and do real reporting. They’re on the ground. They’re talking to people. They’re doing the FOIA requests and doing videos on the results of that. These are actual journalists and they’re getting punished because they don’t have the money that corporate media has. And corporate media has now just taken over YouTube. And they’re letting them.

Mike Papantonio: You know what I thought of when they said that they’re just not getting legitimate news stories, we have to go to corporate media to do that. I couldn’t get, I couldn’t get out of my head the, the, the, the Cuomo story. Chris Cuomo, where they do a set, it it’s all staged. Chris Cuomo is coming out of his cellar now after fighting COVID. The rest of the story is, he had come out of a cellar a week and a half before. And it was just staged, exactly what CNN wanted to do. But they’re saying, oh, look, the reason other stuff isn’t credible is because they’re shooting it down in their basement. And they’re just not credible reporters. I, I, this, this woman is just so far out of reality with this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And I think it’s going to start hurting. There’s, there’s going to be some serious competition. I got a bit of, I got about a minute. Tell me, don’t you see that happening? Somebody is going to move into the space.

Farron Cousins: Right. Absolutely. We’re already seeing, you know, some content creators moving over to Twitch, which is, you know, an equally popular platform at this point. And there’s lots of talk of people saying, why don’t we start our own? And I always kind of laugh at that because I say, listen, I’ve been a part of multiple groups. And we have tried that, but y’all weren’t there to support it. But there is people, there are groups that are, that are saying, we’ve got to move. We have to do something. But, but independent media is dying in the meantime.

Mike Papantonio: I think Twitch is a, is a threat. When people start understanding that this woman, the CEO for, you know, for YouTube is shoving this down everybody’s throat. You, you’ve cut your cable. Okay. You’ve cut your cable, but we’re still not going to let you get away. Because we’re going to have that same cable stuff on, on YouTube. It’s it’s, it’s really kind of a train wreck, possibility. Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.