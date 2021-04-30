Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed with the ridiculous ballot recount taking place in Arizona, and he is asking aides all throughout the day to give him updates about what is happening. But Republicans outside of Trump’s orbit are worried about the ramifications of what’s happening in Arizona, thinking that this could easily become the norm for any party that loses an election. But they fostered this behavior and are the ones who enabled it as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

