Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed with the ridiculous ballot recount taking place in Arizona, and he is asking aides all throughout the day to give him updates about what is happening. But Republicans outside of Trump’s orbit are worried about the ramifications of what’s happening in Arizona, thinking that this could easily become the norm for any party that loses an election. But they fostered this behavior and are the ones who enabled it as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.
Home Elections