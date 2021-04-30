Joel Greenberg, the indicted local Florida politician at the center of the investigation engulfing Matt Gaetz, apparently wrote out a confession letter while trying to obtain a presidential pardon that directly stated that Matt Gaetz was involved with an underage girl with Greenberg – among many other accusations. If Greenberg wrote this in his confession, there’s absolutely no way that he hasn’t told the same thing to investigators. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

