Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan decided to walk back his comments about healthy people getting the COVID vaccine this week after massive public backlash about his comments. Rogan admitted that his words were rather careless, but also that he’s not a doctor and people shouldn’t be taking medical advice from him anyway. He’s absolutely right, but also needs to realize that we live in a society of celebrity worship and far too many people will do whatever a famous person tells them to do. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.