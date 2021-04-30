Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan decided to walk back his comments about healthy people getting the COVID vaccine this week after massive public backlash about his comments. Rogan admitted that his words were rather careless, but also that he’s not a doctor and people shouldn’t be taking medical advice from him anyway. He’s absolutely right, but also needs to realize that we live in a society of celebrity worship and far too many people will do whatever a famous person tells them to do. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

