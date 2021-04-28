Via America’s Lawyer: The Supreme Court greenlights media mega-mergers under the FCC. RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to explain how corporate consolidation of media companies poses an existential threat to local news stations. Also, New York becomes the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A Supreme Court ruling will allow the FCC to loosen media ownership rules, paving the way for even more media consolidation. Brigida Santos joins me now to talk about the details of this. This is really kind of a nightmare, isn’t it, Brigida? This ruling is the final say on the issue of what does it mean for consumers is that that’s the suffering. The consumers are going to suffer because of this, the way I see it. What’s your take?

Brigida Santos: Yeah. The unanimous decision overturns a lower court ruling that blocked the FCCs 2017 repeal of media ownership regulations. So instead this new ruling cements that 2017 decision, which eliminated a 42 year ban on cross ownership of newspapers, television and radio stations in a given market by a single entity. So for consumers, this means less competition, fewer local news choices and less diversity of information and ideas. We already have a problem with monopolies in this country where just six companies control 90% of our media. This decision could consolidate media even further, which could of course increase media bias and lead to the suppression of information that just a few parent companies may not like.

Mike Papantonio: Well, you know, this is actually being equated that the impact of this to Citizens United, this is actually being equated to it has that kind of impact for our culture. And to get, put it into perspective 1980, there were what almost 60 individual privately owned or corporately owned, but 60 media outlets. Now it’s down to three. So now we’re going to have NBC that owns your TV. They own your news, local newspaper. They own your radio. And you’re only going to want to hear what NBC says, because that’s all you’re going to have available. This is a win for broadcasters company. The money is going to just pour in because of this decision. Bill Clinton, if you’ll remember started this whole thing, when he opened the gates for media to buy, buy, buy. He started it during his presidency and now it’s just gotten worse. Hasn’t it?

Brigida Santos: Yeah. Look, there’s a lot of companies that support this decision, obviously. They include Fox Sinclair, News Corp, ABC, NBC, CBS and more. They say consolidation is going to help ensure the economic survival of local TV as advertisers increasingly shift to competing digital media companies. And back in 2020 Ajit Pai, then chairman of the FCC, claimed the rollbacks were going to empower struggling local news outlets to thrive in the modern media landscape. But in 2017, the FCC also tossed out a rule that banned TV stations in a single market for merging unless eight independently owned and operated stations remained in place. It also canned the main studio rule requiring TV and radio broadcasters to maintain local stations, to act in the interest of the local audiences they serve. Without these rules, local reporting jobs are drying up, especially in rural communities. These rollbacks have proven that media consolidation is not empowering local news, but instead allowing companies like Sinclair to create a national political narrative, and that’s incredibly dangerous.

Mike Papantonio: We’re going to hear one voice and it is the voice of what the folks that own these big networks decide we should here. Matter of fact, how ridiculous is it Brigida for them to say that, you know, digital, that we don’t have any control over digital. If you watch this video, behind this video is going to be, everything behind is going to be NBC CNN. Where they’re in the digital market, too. They’re out there just like we are. It’s going to create a lack of diversity that’s going to be startling to the average consumer. How might this impact public trust in the media, which is already awful where you have, what is it, last number I saw was 80% of the, of the public, 80% believes that corporate media is a total failure. That’s why they’re cutting their cables. What’s your take?

Brigida Santos: Yeah. This obviously is not going to help that. This year’s Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that trust in traditional media has declined to historic lows and a Fall 2020 Gallup poll shows that American’s confidence in the media to report the news fairly, accurately and fully has been on decline for the past decade. So this decision is likely going to continue and worsen that trend.

Mike Papantonio: And don’t think that social media is going to step in because they’re getting control of social media as well. Brigida, thank you for joining me. Okay. I, I feel like we have to do several more stories on this. This is an important topic.

Mike Papantonio: And finally tonight, some good news. The state of New York became the 15th state to legalize marijuana after governor Cuomo signed a legalization bill into law last week. Joining me again to talk about this is Farron Cousins, Farron, welcome back. Wow. Is this a great escape for Cuomo?

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: This is, this is his way of saying, hey, take some of the heat off of me right now, because I may not be governor next month. What’s your take on this story?

Farron Cousins: It’s funny because I had this same exact thought when I first saw this story, I was like, wow, okay. I may be corrupt as hell, but now you guys can, you know, go. But actually this is such a great move and it’s something that’s long overdue. We know in the state of New York, a majority of the marijuana users are, are white citizens. However, a majority of the arrests have been the black and Hispanic population. So expunging those records, releasing those individuals from prison, legalizing this is a huge step forward. And they’re already projecting that this is going to bring billions of dollars a year into the state of New York.

Mike Papantonio: Taxes.

Farron Cousins: Right. So, so they’re excited about it and they should be.

Mike Papantonio: Well, as you look at this story, again, both of us were hit with the fact that you better show them a shiny thing. You know, you better show it right now. So his timing is really good, but the truth of the matter, it’s a good result. You know, it’s the 15th state, right?

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: 15 States have said, yeah, we’re going to legalize marijuana. And I mean, at some time, at some point, the feds have to say, it’s kind of the norm. We need to let bankers bank, we need to treat this just like any other product. Maybe this will move that just a little bit.

Farron Cousins: Well, Biden is so backwards on the issue. I mean, recently we found out they’ve actually been firing people from white house administration if they had any history of marijuana use. So.

Mike Papantonio: He didn’t know about Bill Clinton?

Farron Cousins: Right. So we, we got to hope we can keep it at the state level and expand it because I don’t think Biden’s going to be the one to expand it nationally. But this, this is a great move by New York and it’s going to open a lot of doors for them.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.