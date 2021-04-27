Via America’s Lawyer: Some of the most popular baby foods in America contain dangerous levels of toxic metals, and these metals are having a massive impact on the developing bodies of children. Plus, 9/11 victims urge the FBI to release their report directly connecting Saudi Arabia to the terrorist attacks on that Terrible Tuesday. Attorney Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss this.

Mike Papantonio: Some of the most popular baby foods in America contain dangerous levels of toxic metals. And these metals are having a massive impact on developmental bodies of children. Joining me to talk about this is Farron Cousins from the trial lawyer magazine. Farron, you know, this story, first of all, check and see how much television coverage this is getting from corporate media. How about almost zero. Why? Because these baby food manufacturers spend a lot of money on advertising, whether it’s Gerber, whether it’s happy baby, they spend a lot of money on television. So somebody in the, in the big office says, oh, we can’t do a story on this. Same thing we faced with cigarettes. Same thing we faced with dozens and dozens of, of pharmaceuticals that are killing people.

Farron Cousins: Right. And Gerber alone spends about $20 million a quarter on advertising, you know, in traditional corporate media. So that alone is enough to keep stories like this silent. But, but Congress earlier this year, just a few months ago, came out with this big massive study that said, essentially, we are poisoning children in the United States with these baby foods. Gerber, Beech-Nut, happy baby, toxic levels of these heavy metals. And oh, by the way, the FDA doesn’t actually regulate the amount of toxic heavy metals in these baby foods. So that’s why they did the report to say, hey, maybe FDA, if you feel like it, do something. And of course the story just dies. It dies immediately.

Mike Papantonio: It’s self-regulation. They say to the, they say to Gerber. Look, I mean, who are these, who are these freaks? I mean, it’s happy, now think about this, happy baby. Okay. Food called happy baby has 600 times the amount of arsenic. Now follow me on this. In, in, in water, the FDA does take a position if it’s drinkable water. It should be only five parts per billion. Okay. Happy baby is putting six parts per billion of arsenic in the happy baby food. And media doesn’t say a word about it. The, it’s causing developmental problems with these kids. It’s lowering their IQ. It’s, it’s, it’s enabling well, it’s enabling this company to just absolutely hustle these parents and not feel any shame about it. That’s what’s been going on for a decade here.

Farron Cousins: Right. And we’re talking about potential yearly economic losses of about $80 billion a year from poisoning these children. We’re talking 10% of children in the United States, having dangerous levels of these toxic heavy metals go into their body every day. And here’s the kicker too. It’s not only in the baby foods, you know, for the people who say, well, I make my own baby food. It turns out this report also found it’s actually systemic all throughout the food in the United States.

Mike Papantonio: And why? Because farmers don’t want to remove the top soil. Easy solution, you take the top soil out because the top soil is exposed to all types of carbons, all types of pesticides. And so what you do is scrape the top, move it through and then use another layer. It’s too expensive to do that. So the choice is, well, hell, we’ll just poison the baby. The worst thing about it is, I mean, this is so sick. The, the FDA says, we take this seriously. Really? They’ve done nothing about it for a decade. They’ve been told and time and time again. We brought a case against them. We tested the baby food. We saw it way, way out of kilter, a hundred, 200 times what it should be. Look, what we’re talking about is mercury. We’re talking about arsenic. We’re talking about lead. We’re talking about cadmium that a mother is feeding their child without any kind of warning on the label that says, hey, wait a second. You understand it’s heavy metals and heavy metals will call development, cause developmental problems. I don’t know how it gets worse.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, and that’s where the line is really drawn here. It’s one thing if these food companies didn’t understand what was happening with their baby foods, if they didn’t know these poisons and toxins were going in there, but, but from what we can tell right now, it sure seems like they knew. And that’s where the liability comes in. You knew. You did nothing to warn. That’s a failure.

Mike Papantonio: Bush was asked to get involved and do something, right? Obama was asked to get involved and do something and they didn’t. And now you have the Biden administration. Get involved and do something. What’s your bet?

Farron Cousins: My bet is that’s we’ve seen all we’re going to see on this issue for the year.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah and in corporate media, this will die. They won’t do it on television because they don’t want to, they don’t want to hurt their pocket book.

Mike Papantonio: Victims and family members of the 9/11 attacks are calling on the government to release an FBI report detailing Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the attacks. This report has been out there since 9/11. FBI looked at everything. Of course, they were partially responsible for it. CIA looked at everything. Of course they were partially responsible for it because they didn’t do their job. So they create a report and the report’s supposed to say, not just let’s look at Saudi Arabia, let’s look at everything and they cover up the important facts about Saudi Arabia. These families can’t even get the report and they’ve asked for it through two presidencies.

Farron Cousins: Right. And essentially they could have gotten it from really any of the last four presidents. And that includes Biden because we have known the information about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in this, since almost immediately after the attacks. You know, Bush aided the Saudi family, getting them, you know, they’re people rounded up and out of the United States. Obama virtually silent on this issue. Donald Trump’s silent on it. And, and here’s Biden who actually just approved that big arms sale to Saudi Arabia that he had said earlier, wasn’t going to happen, but now he’s back giving them arms. And we have victims here. We have people in the United States waiting for, not even the, the compensation. They want an answer. They want to know why their loved ones died and who was responsible for it.

Mike Papantonio: And they, we know this, we know the Royal family is hugely influenced by the Wahhabis over there. The Wahhabis that have such a huge influence on the Royal family. Why? Because all the Royal family is doing, the Saudi Arabian Royal family, all they’re doing is saying, well, if we keep giving these folks money, maybe they won’t cause a revolution in our country. That’s what it is. It is like, you know, gun to the head and the Wahhabi, you know, the Wahhabi Clerics, they’ve got a gun to the Saudi Arabians head and the leadership has a gun to their head. It’s, it’s a stalemate. But we do know this. We do know that, that when they first started looking at it, we heard a lot of activity about how the Saudi Arabian family was involved. And now we can’t even get Biden and we couldn’t get Obama to release the report. You understand, we’re suing these folks. We’re, the government’s not doing their job. We’re personally having, this law firm, having to sue these folks just to get a look at what really happened here.

Farron Cousins: I know. And that’s the saddest part too, is that why even commission a report? Why go through all the steps only to cover it up? There’s gotta be some information in here that’s worse than yes, Saudi Arabia was involved. There, there, I, I’m assuming based on the cover-up that now, as you’ve said, it’s expanded multiple administrations. There’s some damaging info, probably on them.

Mike Papantonio: Why do, why do we get a report on the Khashoggi death, one person dies, but we don’t get a report on 3000 Americans being murdered by the frigging Royal family from Saudi Arabia. We can’t get a report on that.