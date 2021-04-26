The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate is conducting a recount of the 2 million ballots from Maricopa County, and they’re making sure that the whole thing is as stupid as humanly possible. That’s why they’ve allowed election conspiracy peddler named Doug Logan to be in charge of the recount, even though his company has absolutely no experience in this area. Logan himself has pushed plenty of conspiracies about the election, claiming that Trump was the legitimate winner, so what could possibly go wrong here? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.