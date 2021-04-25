It was revealed during a Congressional hearing this week that a Capitol Police officer was under investigation after telling multiple different units to ignore the pro-Trump insurrectionists and instead focus on the anti-Trump protesters while the riot was taking place. When they show you who they are, believe them. The police in this country – including the Capitol Police – are no longer impartial arbiters of right and wrong, and therefore they cannot continue to exist in the capacity that they do. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
