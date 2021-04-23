Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene put out a video that made her look even crazier than usual, where she demanded that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez debate her on the house floor about the Green New Deal. Greene said that she’s finally read all 14 pages of the bill, and she added that if AOC doesn’t debate then that means she is a “scared” and “stupid” “little girl.” Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this psychotic behavior from the Republican representative.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR