Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene put out a video that made her look even crazier than usual, where she demanded that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez debate her on the house floor about the Green New Deal. Greene said that she’s finally read all 14 pages of the bill, and she added that if AOC doesn’t debate then that means she is a “scared” and “stupid” “little girl.” Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this psychotic behavior from the Republican representative.