Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, is clearly getting more and more separated from reality by the day. In addition to his bizarre claims about Donald Trump, he now claims that he is going to start his own online store that he believes will bring Amazon to its knees. The man has no idea what he is doing, but that isn’t stopping right wing wackos like Steve Bannon from giving him a platform at every possible turn. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.