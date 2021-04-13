Executives from some of America’s largest corporations gathered on a call recently to discuss their plans to address widespread Republican voter suppression. What began as a simple “obligatory” denunciation of the practice has evolved into a real problem for corporations, all thanks to Republicans pressing the issue and trying to punish the companies. Those same politicians could now find themselves without the corporate backing that they rely upon, and that could easily swing the next election cycle. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

