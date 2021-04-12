Several Republican lawmakers are actively begging their Party to abandon the conspiracy fringe within the Party in order to bring Republicans back into the fact-based mainstream reality of America. Many Republicans are now embracing the Q people, but not enough for that to become a sustainable force in American politics. Independents are running away from the Party, as are more moderate Republicans, and that could spell certain doom in the 2022 midterms. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.