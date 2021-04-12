Several Republican lawmakers are actively begging their Party to abandon the conspiracy fringe within the Party in order to bring Republicans back into the fact-based mainstream reality of America. Many Republicans are now embracing the Q people, but not enough for that to become a sustainable force in American politics. Independents are running away from the Party, as are more moderate Republicans, and that could spell certain doom in the 2022 midterms. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

