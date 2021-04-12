Florida’s Trump-loving governor Ron DeSantis is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demanding that they allow the state of Florida to reopen the cruise ship industry in the middle of the pandemic. DeSantis knows that his crusade is destined to fail, but that’s exactly the point. He wants to show Florida voters that he tried to stand up to big government so he can pretend he did all that he could to kickstart the Florida economy. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains DeSantis’s ridiculous plan.