Governor Brian Kemp from Georgia says that the threats of boycotts and the flurry of lawsuits that his state is now facing are totally worth it as long as he gets to suppress the vote. Make no mistake – the only thing that Republicans fear is an energized populace, and Republicans in Georgia saw what happens when their constituents actually get up and vote…and it terrified the politicians more than the threat of a boycott or a lawsuit. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.