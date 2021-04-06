A new study by a professor at the University of Washington has found that states controlled by Republicans have actually less “democracy” than states controlled by Democrats. This means that citizens of Republican-controlled states are not being represented properly thanks to decades of voter suppression and gerrymandering at the hands of those in power. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses the new study and how it coalesces with other studies about the dangers of Republican control.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

