Appearing on Newsmax recently, attorney Alan Dershowitz actually lashed out at the Biden Department of Justice for their investigation into Matt Gaetz, saying that it would be a crime if they leaked grand jury material. Dershowitz doesn’t want to imply that Gaetz might be guilty, but he wasted absolutely no time in speculating that the DOJ might have committed a crime. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.