A major new report from The New York Times over the weekend revealed that the Trump campaign managed to screw their supporters out of money by automatically signing these people up for “recurring donations,” meaning that some people had the money debited from their accounts every single week without their consent. The scam came in the way that the people were automatically signed up and forced to actually read the fine print in order to opt out of the automatic payments. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what happened.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

