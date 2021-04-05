Poor Matt Gaetz is left without any friends as the scandal that broke last week continues to get worse. Speculation over the weekend was that an arrest for Gaetz was imminent, but that failed to come to fruition. So instead, Gaetz issued a statement saying that he has absolutely no intention to resign, but he is also left with no one in an authority position to defend him. Republicans are silent, and that’s about as close to an admonishment as that Party gets. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR