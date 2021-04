Donald Trump appears to be completely losing his mind down at Mar-a-Lago, and he issued a statement on Easter to prove it. He sent out one of his ridiculous memos saying that he wishes everyone a Happy Easter, and then included a statement about the 2020 election allegedly being rigged – a claim that has been thoroughly debunked. The former President is not well, and his mental instability seems to be increasing with each passing week. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.