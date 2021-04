Toxic and potentially radioactive wastewater from storage ponds in Manatee County, Florida have begun leaking, and an evacuation order has been issued as there is now an “imminent threat” of collapse of the containment area. This toxic water is being pumped into the fragile ecosystem of the Tampa Bay, but what officials are unable to pump out is expected to inundate hundreds of homes in the immediate future. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.