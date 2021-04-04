A  new report from ProPublica reveals that the former Trump administration was so incompetent in their handling of the pandemic that they were handing out millions of dollars in contracts to companies that were politically connected to people at the White House or to companies who were completely untested and had no idea what they were doing. This is par for the course with the administration’s pandemic response, and at this point the only thing shocking to learn would be that they did anything at all correctly. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

