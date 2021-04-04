A new report from ProPublica reveals that the former Trump administration was so incompetent in their handling of the pandemic that they were handing out millions of dollars in contracts to companies that were politically connected to people at the White House or to companies who were completely untested and had no idea what they were doing. This is par for the course with the administration’s pandemic response, and at this point the only thing shocking to learn would be that they did anything at all correctly. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.