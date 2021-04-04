The Republican Party has decided that they are going to rebrand themselves as the Party of the Working Class, but they have absolutely no clue how to do that. Republican Representative Jim Banks sent out a memo this week outlining his plan for the rebrand, and he says that the only way to make it work is to embrace the “populism” that Donald Trump embraced and to emulate what he did. In other words, their brilliant plan is to embrace Trumpism. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why this might be the dumbest idea the Republicans have had in years.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

