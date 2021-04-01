Reports say that Tucker Carlson is livid with Matt Gaetz after he gave Gaetz the opportunity to clear his name and all he did was drag Tucker down with him. Matt needs all the friends that he can get right now, and so far it looks like everyone is abandoning him. But what he did to Tucker warrants further explanation, and even if there was nothing criminal about it, the dinner date shows how cozy Republicans are with their media mouthpieces. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.