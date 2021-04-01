New York’s highest court issued a devastating blow to Donald Trump this week when they said that there is nothing shielding him from being sued now that he is not the President anymore. The case in question was the defamation lawsuit brought by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who had alleged that Trump assaulted her and Trump responded by lashing out and calling her a liar. The suit has been pending for many years, and we may finally get some answers this year. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

