Now that news is out there about the DOJ investigation into Matt Gaetz, some Republican aides say that they personally feel “vindicated” for disliking Gaetz so much. They have told reporters that Gaetz is the “meanest person in politics” and that he is universally disliked behind the scenes. Furthermore, no one trusts him because they view him as an opportunist who just wants to be on TV. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.