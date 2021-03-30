With five Republican senators not seeking reelection, those powerful seats are starting to attract little Trump “wannabes” to run for office. Some of these seats could be in play, and a Mini Trump might be harmful, but others are solidly going to go to a Republican. This is a terrifying scenario, as just a few Republicans in the Senate holding extremist views can severely alter the course of that body. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what could happen with just a few mini Trumps in the Senate.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

