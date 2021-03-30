With five Republican senators not seeking reelection, those powerful seats are starting to attract little Trump “wannabes” to run for office. Some of these seats could be in play, and a Mini Trump might be harmful, but others are solidly going to go to a Republican. This is a terrifying scenario, as just a few Republicans in the Senate holding extremist views can severely alter the course of that body. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what could happen with just a few mini Trumps in the Senate.