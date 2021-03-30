Over the weekend, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defended his anti-gun control stance by saying that he needs a high-powered weapon in case a natural disaster destroys South Carolina and he has to fight off gangs. The Senator was immediately roasted on social media over these absurd claims, but the truth is that many Republicans see themselves as exactly what Graham is describing – a tough guy, Rambo-style vigilante that can do what the cops cannot. And that’s exactly the problem, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

