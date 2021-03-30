A leaked call from early in January has revealed that the Koch network is working closely with Republican aides, including an aide to Mitch McConnell, to derail public support for the voting rights expansion bill that Democrats are trying to pass. These efforts began even before Democrats took power in Washington, D.C., and Republican groups are scrambling to find a way to kill public support for the measure before it is too late for them. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this and explains why these groups are so desperate to stop it.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

