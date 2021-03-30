According to a lawyer from Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News might have already ruined their chances of successfully defending the defamation suit that Dominion filed against them. The reason for this is because the network has already been airing disclaimers about the claims they’ve made, showing that they know these claims are false. However, they aren’t running disclaimers on the popular shows that continue to push misinformation. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

