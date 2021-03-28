21 states are preparing to sue Democrats over legislation that is preventing them from giving out unnecessary tax cuts using Covid relief funds. The recently-passed stimulus package included hundreds of billions of dollars for cities and states, but it expressly forbade them from using that money to cut taxes. But because that’s the only thing Republicans know how to do, they are now suing in order to allow themselves to spend the money on tax cuts. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.