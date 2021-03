Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says that any voting reform legislation MUST have Republican support, otherwise it will never be viewed as legitimate by the American public. This is one of the dumbest statements that we have heard from a politician this year, and that is no small feat. Manchin is clueless, spineless, and completely out of touch with the United States, and it is time to send him packing back to West Virginia. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.