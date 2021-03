Republicans aren’t making any secret about the fact that they only exist today to “own the libs.” They claim to be fed up with decades of “liberals” attacking the values of “middle America,” so they now just want to “trigger” as many liberals as possible. That sentence would have sounded like a foreign language just a few short years ago, but that is exactly what the Republican Party of 2021 stands for. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.