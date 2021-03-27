Drug companies aren’t willing to let profits slip through their fingers, and once they feel like the pandemic is “under control,” they are planning on dramatically increasing the price of COVID vaccines. This profiteering of the drug industry has to be stopped, as it is already costing American citizens their lives. And what’s worse is that this price hike could end up leaving poorer nations completely out of the conversation to obtain vaccines. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.