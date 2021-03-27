Drug companies aren’t willing to let profits slip through their fingers, and once they feel like the pandemic is “under control,” they are planning on dramatically increasing the price of COVID vaccines. This profiteering of the drug industry has to be stopped, as it is already costing American citizens their lives. And what’s worse is that this price hike could end up leaving poorer nations completely out of the conversation to obtain vaccines. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

