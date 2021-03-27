Billionaire former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos managed to “earn” at least $225 million during her time in office off of her investments and other holdings. This isn’t illegal, but it certainly raises more than a few eyebrows about what is happening. Part of the reason for that is because most of these holdings remain hidden, and the few times where there was a clear conflict of interest there was no punishment for not acting appropriately. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

