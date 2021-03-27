Billionaire former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos managed to “earn” at least $225 million during her time in office off of her investments and other holdings. This isn’t illegal, but it certainly raises more than a few eyebrows about what is happening. Part of the reason for that is because most of these holdings remain hidden, and the few times where there was a clear conflict of interest there was no punishment for not acting appropriately. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.