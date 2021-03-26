Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t waste any time during his appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee yesterday shifting the blame for the January 6th insurrection off of his company and onto former President Trump. While Zuckerberg is right about Trump needing to be held accountable for his words and deeds, Facebook must also face the same kind of consequences for allowing things like this to be planned on their platform. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

