Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t waste any time during his appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee yesterday shifting the blame for the January 6th insurrection off of his company and onto former President Trump. While Zuckerberg is right about Trump needing to be held accountable for his words and deeds, Facebook must also face the same kind of consequences for allowing things like this to be planned on their platform. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.