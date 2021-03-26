Episode 583:

This week on Ring of Fire, Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Georgetown University and Abigail Higgins, a journalist covering inequality health and gender join us to discuss their piece in The Nation, “How the Violence Against Women Act, Failed Women.”

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help me rundown the biggest stories of the week.

