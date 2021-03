Republican attorney general Ken Paxton from Texas is in all sorts of legal trouble, and he might be in even more if he doesn’t start turning over his records. Paxton has refused requests from media outlets to turn over his communications from the day of the Capitol riot, January 6th, even though Texas’ open records laws should have compelled him to do so. What is he hiding and why is he putting up a fight? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses the possibilities.