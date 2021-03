During his first press conference as President, Joe Biden expressed a desire to work with Republicans, but only if they are serious about working together for a better future. If not, he will press on without them, and possibly without a filibuster, too. This is the hard-line Biden that we need to see, and if he follows through with his tough talk, we might actually get some fairly decent policy out of this administration. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.