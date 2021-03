Will the people who continue to stick their neck out for Donald Trump ever learn that this is a one-way street? Rudy Giuliani sabotaged his own reputation in order to protect Trump, and instead of getting a pardon, he might end up with criminal charges. In the state of Georgia, it is illegal to file a knowingly fictitious lawsuit, and prosecutors believe that this is exactly what Rudy did with his election challenges. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.