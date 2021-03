During an interview with Fox News this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell whined about the fact that President Biden hasn’t invited him to the White House or even spoken to him since the inauguration. McConnell doesn’t deserve to be invited to the White House, and this is one of the best parts of the Biden administration. There is nothing to be gained from talking with these Republicans, so they aren’t wasting their breath. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.