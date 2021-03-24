The NRA is under investigation for potential criminal activity, there is ample evidence that they have taken money from hostile foreign countries to influence American politics, they prop up an industry that profits off death – they are, by all possible accounts, a terrorist organization and should be treated as such. The latest tragedies in the United States were made possible by the efforts of the NRA, and it is beyond time for them to be held accountable. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.