The NRA is under investigation for potential criminal activity, there is ample evidence that they have taken money from hostile foreign countries to influence American politics, they prop up an industry that profits off death – they are, by all possible accounts, a terrorist organization and should be treated as such. The latest tragedies in the United States were made possible by the efforts of the NRA, and it is beyond time for them to be held accountable. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR