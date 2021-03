Mike Lindell, the conspiracy-loving CEO of MyPillow, has reportedly hired attorney Alan Dershowitz to countersue Dominion Voting Systems after they sued Lindell for over a billion dollars in a defamation lawsuit. Dershowitz has already been “advising” Lindell’s lawyers, so it isn’t clear if there is a new deal between the two in the works, of if Lindell’s lawyers are just acting on Dershowitz’s advice. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.