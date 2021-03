Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced a plan that analysts say will both slow down mail delivery in the United States and also cost consumers more money by increasing the price of stamps. DeJoy has to go, and President Biden needs to fire the board that has the ability to fire DeJoy and replace them with individuals that will do what has to be done to protect one of the most successful government programs of all time. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.