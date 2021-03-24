Centrist Democrats in the U.S. Senate are trying to negotiate DOWN the minimum wage proposals, from $15 an hour to $11 an hour. But what they have to understand is that $15 was the compromise, and the real minimum wage would be closer to $22 an hour if it had kept up with the rate of inflation. There really are no downsides to raising the minimum wage, as areas with higher minimum wages have reported increased economic activity and job growth. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

