Centrist Democrats in the U.S. Senate are trying to negotiate DOWN the minimum wage proposals, from $15 an hour to $11 an hour. But what they have to understand is that $15 was the compromise, and the real minimum wage would be closer to $22 an hour if it had kept up with the rate of inflation. There really are no downsides to raising the minimum wage, as areas with higher minimum wages have reported increased economic activity and job growth. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.